Hundreds to march in annual event honoring US military

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds of veterans, members of the New York Air and Army National Guard and relatives of active duty military personnel will participate in an annual 4-mile march held in an upstate city to honor the U.S. armed forces.

The Christmas Eve march is scheduled to begin Monday morning in Glens Falls.

The annual event held on the morning of Dec. 24 was first organized in 2004 by retired Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon, who wanted to show support for military members who are away from their families during the holidays.

More than 700 marchers are expected to walk the 4-mile route that begins and ends at the Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls.