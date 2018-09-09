Hunt begins for Christmas tree for Governor's Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials are on the hunt for the Christmas tree that will grace the lawn of the Governor's Mansion.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the department.

The donated tree must be about 40 feet tall and be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine that is fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment. The right tree may be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons.

Once a tree is selected, the department will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree to the Governor's Mansion at no cost to the owner.

