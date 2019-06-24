Hunt steps up attacks in UK leadership contest

Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt speaks during his visit to Peterhead in Scotland, Sunday June 23, 2019. The two final contenders for leadership of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will be put to a vote of party members nationwide, with the winner due to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.(Michal Wachucik/PA via AP) less Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt speaks during his visit to Peterhead in Scotland, Sunday June 23, 2019. The two final contenders for leadership of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, ... more Photo: Michal Wachucik, AP Photo: Michal Wachucik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hunt steps up attacks in UK leadership contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has stepped up his attacks on front-runner Boris Johnson, challenging him to address the reported quarrel with his girlfriend last week that prompted a police visit.

Writing in the Times of London on Monday, Hunt says Johnson needs to earn public trust by facing television debates before the voting takes place among some 160,000 Conservative Party members. The winner of the contest will replace Theresa May as prime minister.

Hunt say that he'll be at a debate set for Tuesday, and told Johnson "don't be a coward Boris. Man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve."

Johnson says the public should judge his character from his track record.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and the Conservative Party leadership race at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit