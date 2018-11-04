Husband of late herb expert fighting eviction from farm

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — The widower of famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons is fighting efforts to evict him from her once-acclaimed herb farm in Connecticut on allegations he has let the property fall into disrepair, flouted court orders to allow inspections and owes back taxes.

The Journal Inquirer reports a lawyer overseeing Simmons' estate is seeking to have 81-year-old Edward Cook removed from the 62-acre Coventry farm. An eviction hearing is set for Friday in Vernon Superior Court.

Simmons and Cook were married for about four years when she died in 1997 at age 93. She was credited for helping popularize the use of herbs in American cooking and published more than 50 books and pamphlets.

Cook says in court documents that he is the owner of the Caprilands farm and cannot be evicted.

