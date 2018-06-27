ID theft leads to over $50K stolen from a trust account

DARIEN — A Halter Lane resident called police June 20 to report she had been a victim of identity theft.

According to police, someone accessed her Connecticut Higher Education Trust account in January of this year, and then established a online account. Once the fraudulent online account was created, CHET funds in excess of $50,000 were withdrawn.

Police said there does not appear to be a local connection to the crime, and it is being investigated by the CHET Fraud Department, with assistance from local police as needed.

As of press time, CHET officials were unable to provide additional information on the theft.