Idaho crews make 3 wilderness rescues in 48 hours

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities made three wilderness rescues in a two-day span.

The Idaho Statesman reports Cody Morrow, of Kooskia, was rescued Wednesday in Valley County.

Authorities say Morrow was in the Bear Creek Drainage, where he was unable to move due to "numerous broken bones, head trauma and a punctured lung."

Morrow is expected to make a full recovery. The cause of his injuries wasn't immediately clear.

The National Guard also assisted in the rescue of an injured man and his wife who were shed hunting Wednesday in Yellow Pine.

The man suffered multiple injuries when a large boulder rolled across his legs.

The Guard and the Boise Fire Department on Tuesday helped rescue two individuals in Stites who were stranded inside a residence because of flooding along the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

