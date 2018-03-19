Idaho lawmakers discuss false claims on ballot initiatives

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Senate panel has introduced a proposal making it illegal to knowingly lie while collecting signatures for state ballot initiatives.

However, members on the Senate State Affairs agreed on Monday that the proposal would not receive a hearing. Instead, they introduced the bill to open a discussion on the issue.

Tyrel Stevenson, legislative director for the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, told the panel that signature gatherers for an initiative seeking to legalize lucrative betting machines known as instant racing have been making false claims about the initiative.

Stevenson says signature gathers have been asking people if they want to help legalize horse racing, which is already legal in Idaho.

The Coeur d'Alene Tribe has previously come out against the legalization of instant horse racing.

Such instant racing machines were briefly legal in Idaho but lawmakers banned them in 2015 after deeming them too similar to illegal slot machines.