https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Identity-of-man-killed-in-Friday-fire-in-Joplin-12837381.php
Identity of man killed in Friday fire in Joplin released
Published 9:58 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities suspect lightning may have sparked a deadly fire at a Joplin home.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson says flames were erupting from the front of 55-year-old Michael Blood's home and garage when crews arrived Friday. The Joplin Globe reports that he was pulled from the home and rushed to a Joplin hospital. He died after he was transferred to a Springfield burn unit.
Furgerson says preliminary reports indicate the fire may have started because of a lightning strike.
___
Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com
View Comments