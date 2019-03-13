Illinois APME announces newspaper contest winners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Winners have been announced in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2018 newspaper contest.

The awards for General Excellence and Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, as well as News Innovator of the Year, will be announced during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association on May 2 in Springfield, Illinois.

Thirty-five daily newspapers submitted 916 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2018.

Please review the winners list and contact Ann Michelle Householder (ahouseholder_contractor@ap.org or 734-276-0439) by March 20 to report any misspelled names, titles or other problems.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

Winners in the 2018 Illinois APME Newspaper Contest:

Division III/Metro

Breaking News: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Shooting of Cmdr. Paul Bauer"; 2, Chicago Tribune, "Sears Files for Bankruptcy"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Mayor Rahm Emanuel Declines 2019 Run."

Spot News Photo: 1, Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times, "Children Die in Fire During Sleepover"; 2, Arturo Fernandez, Rockford Register Star, "Daring Rescue"; 3, John Starks, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Forced Back."

Sports Breaking News: 1, Corina Curry and Derrick Mason, Rockford Register Star, "Gunfire Halts Football Game"; 2, John Dietz, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Quenneville Out, Colliton In for Blackhawks"; 3, Scot Gregor, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Thoughts & Prayers."

Sports Action Photo: 1, John Starks, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Clearing the Bar"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, Chicago Tribune, "Dunk"; 3, Holly Hart, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Not So Soft."

Feature: 1, Peter Nickeas and E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Jalen's Journey"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "Lesson in Loss"; 3, George Pawlaczyk and Beth Hundsdorfer, Belleville News-Democrat, "He Runs Strip Clubs Across the US and Is Also a Cop."

Feature Photo: 1, Justin L. Fowler, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Group Ride"; 2, Zbigniew Bzdak, Chicago Tribune, "Cuisine Nouvelle"; 3, Robin Scholz, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "She's a Mudder."

Sports Feature: 1, Julie Wurth, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "2nd to None"; 2, Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune, "Absence of Answers: The James Jordan Murder."; 3, Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star, "The Accidental Champion."

Sports Feature Photo: 1, Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune, "Cool Celebration"; 2, Robin Scholz, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Thrill of Victory, Agony of Defeat"; 3, Justin L. Fowler, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Team Reaction."

Column or Blog: 1, Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago's Transformation"; 2, Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune; 3, Jim Slusher, Arlington Heights Daily Herald.

Sports Column or Blog: 1, Steve Rosenbloom, Chicago Tribune; 2, Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Todd Eschman, Belleville News-Democrat.

Portrait/Personality : 1, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Mama Chew"; 2, Rick Danzl, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "In the Spotlight"; 3, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Left Behind."

Business Reporting: 1, Tim Novak, Chicago Sun-Times, "Daley Pension Debacle: Where did $54 million Go? "; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Ten Years After the Financial Crisis."

Editorial Writing: 1, Jim Slusher, Arlington Heights Daily Herald; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Kate Schott, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.

Headlines: 1, The (Champaign) News-Gazette; 2, Darel Jevens, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Paul Saltzman, Chicago Sun-Times.

Enterprise Story: 1, Cindy Dampier, Chicago Tribune, "Doctors with Disabilities"; 2, Nara Schoenberg, Chicago Tribune, "Intersex Patients Call for End to Surgeries on Children"; 3, Andy Kravetz, Peoria Journal Star, "Missing Persons."

General News Photo: 1, Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune, "Funeral for Fallen Officer"; 2, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Daughter's Funeral"; 3, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Flag Day."

Enterprise Series: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Profiles in Justice: The Jason Van Dyke Trial"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Unsolved: 75 Shot."

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Nader Issa, Chicago Sun-Times; 2, Tyler LaRiviere, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Scott P. Yates, Rockford Register Star.

Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, Nader Issa, Chicago Sun-Times, "Chaos After Chicago Police Shoot Harith Augustus"; 2, Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune, "Unsolved: The Frustration of Witnessing a Shooting"; 3, Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune, "A Mother's Loss."

Digital Storytelling: 1,Chicago Tribune, "Jalen's Journey"; 2, Chicago Tribune, "A Missing Student Led Police to John Wayne Gacy's Doorstep"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago's West Side Burned and Some Neighborhoods Never Recovered."

Best Website: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, The (Champaign) News-Gazette; 3, Peoria Journal Star.

Picture Story: 1, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Jalen's Journey"; 2, Scott P. Yates, Rockford Register Star, "Belvidere North Cheer Champs"; 3, Jessica Gallagher, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Crafting Witches."

Investigative Reporting: 1, David Jackson, Jennifer Smith Richards and Gary Marx, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Schools Fail to Protect Students from Sexual Abuse"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune, "Sterigenics."

Public Service: 1, David Jackson, Jennifer Smith Richards and Gary Marx, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Schools Fail to Protect Students from Sexual Abuse"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Tim Novak, Chicago Sun-Times, "Daley Pension Debacle: Where did $54 million Go?"

Division II/Mid-Sized

Breaking News: 1, Brent Bader, Charles Stanley and Jerrilyn Zavada, The (Ottawa) Times, "Marseilles Prepares for Evacuation"; 2, Decatur Herald & Review, "Taylorville Tornado"; 3, Marilyn Halstead, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Rend Lake Water Crisis."

Spot News Photo: 1, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Gun Problems"; 2, Alex T. Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Relief"; 3, Tracey MacLeod, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Tipped."

Sports Breaking News: 1, Sean Hammond, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Gators Earn Shot at 1st State Title"; 2, Mat Mikesell, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Artman Shot at State Track"; 3, Sean Hammond, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Schools Vote to Approve District Plan."

Sports Action Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "State Final TD Dive"; 2, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Photo Finish"; 3, Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Making the Catch."

Feature: 1, Ali Braboy, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Hungry and Homeless in College"; 2, Ryan Voyles, Decatur Herald & Review, "He Cares About Decatur"; 3, Cynthia Wolf, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Will to Survive."

Feature Photo: 1, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Heads Up"; 2, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Little Helper"; 3, Jim Bowling, Decatur Herald & Review, "International Mud Day."

Sports Feature: 1, Matt Schuckman, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Life Worth Living"; 2, Brian Hoxsey, The (Ottawa) Times, "Leland's Fries Returns From Head Injury"; 3, Bucky Dent, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Karnes Returns to Sideline After Triple Bypass."

Sports Feature Photo: 1, Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Cooling Off a Hot Pitcher"; 2, Alex T. Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Stalled"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Aurora) Beacon-News, "Buzzer Beater."

Column or Blog: 1, Bill Wimbiscus, The (Joliet) Herald-News; 2, Chris Coates, Decatur Herald & Review; 3, Jon Styf, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.

Sports Column or Blog: 1, Bucky Dent, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan; 2, Brian Hoxsey, The (Ottawa) Times, "Full-Court Press"; 3, Joe Stevenson, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.

Portrait/Personality: 1, Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Finn Schirmer"; 2, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Urban Explorers"; 3, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Clare Killman."

Business Reporting: 1, Rebecca Susmarski, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Codes Impede Biz Growth"; 2, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "A Decade of Hurt"; 3, Rebecca Susmarski, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Farmland Buoys Property Value in Region."

Editorial Writing: 1, Eric Olson and Jon Styf, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald; 2, Tom Martin, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 3, Jason Lewton and Andrew Drea, The Quincy Herald-Whig.

Headlines: 1, Rusty Schrader, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 2, Michael Penkava, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald; 3, Joseph Hosey and Lindsay Gloor, The (Joliet) Herald-News.

Enterprise Story: 1, Robert Connelly, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Death by Numbers"; 2, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "The Ripple Effects of Inter-Family Violence"; 3, Ed Komenda, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "A Candidate's Story."

General News Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Ellis Island Simulation"; 2, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Moment in the Sun"; 3, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Worship Behind Bars."

Enterprise Series: 1, Decatur Herald & Review, "Safety on the Small Farm"; 2, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "The Undocumented Immigrant Next Door"; 3, K. Janis Esch, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "SIU: A Critical Juncture."

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.

Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Jay Redfern and Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "McHenry County Sports"; 3, LaSalle News-Tribune.

Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Holy Family Olympic Games"; 2, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Car in World Buffet"; 3, Brett Herrmann and Scott Anderson, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Spring Valley Bridge Demo."

Digital Storytelling: 1, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "An Active Semester"; 2, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Obscure and Out-of-the-Way."

Best Website: 1, Nathan Woodside, The (Alton) Telegraph; 2, The Quincy Herald-Whig; 3, Jay Redfern, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail.

Picture Story: 1, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Queen of Hearts Drawing"; 2, Alex T. Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "First Hunt"; 3, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Tent Revival."

Investigative Reporting: 1, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Public Housing Issues in Southern Illinois"; 2, David Guiliani, The Daily Journal, Kankakee, "Money Down the Drain"; 3, Decatur Herald & Review.

Public Service: 1, Tom Loewy, Tom Martin and Matt Koester, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "School District Plan"; 2, K. Janis Esch and Gabriel Neely-Streit, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Southern Illinois University Controversy"; 3, Sarah Freishtat, The (Aurora) Beacon-News, "Mayor's Campaign Donors Tied to City Contracts."

Division I/Smallest

Breaking News: 1, Holly Kee and John Homan, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "Water Line Break Shuts Off Water to 60 Communities"; 2, Christopher Heimerman, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Neighbors Save Man from Fire"; 3, Travis DeNeal, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "Saline County Cleans Up After Tornado."

Spot News Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Cement Truck Rollover"; 2, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Firefighter Sprays Attic"; 3, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Police Standoff."

Sports Breaking News: 1, Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News, "State Toppers"; 2, Justin Walker, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "Champions"; 3, Jake Bartelson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Lopez Wins State Title."

Sports Action Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Bubble Backstroke"; 2, Michael ("Spyder") Dann, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "Catcher Hangs On"; 3, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Over the Top."

Feature: 1, Mary Wicoff, Danville Commercial-News, "Remembering Jerry"; 2, Holly Kee, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "The Story Never Told"; 3, Kaitlin Cordes, Effingham Daily News, "Learning to Hunt."

Feature Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Icy Walk"; 2, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Heron Finds Dinner"; 3, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Fun with Dad."

Sports Feature: 1, Josh Tolentino, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Tyler's Dream Day"; 2, Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News, "Making History"; 3, Marvin Holman, Danville Commercial-News, "Vision Realized."

Sports Feature Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, Naperville Sun, "Sisters Celebrate"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Happy Head Coach"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, Naperville Sun, "Soccer State Champs."

Column or Blog: 1, Timothy O'Neill, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, "Criminal Procedure"; 2, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "From the GM's Desk"; 3, Christopher Heimerman, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.

Sports Column or Blog: 1, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.

Portrait/Personality: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Killers Stare"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Basketball"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Volleyball Player."

Business Reporting: 1, Christopher Heimerman, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "McCabe's Business Reporting"; 2, Kaitlin Cordes, Effingham Daily News, "Cancer and Cannabis"; 3, Lindsay Gloor, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Epiphany Amid the Junk."

Editorial Writing: 1, Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News; 2, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 3, Wally Haas, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard.

Headlines: 1, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.

Enterprise Story: 1, Sarah Mansur, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, "Not Getting the Green Light"; 2, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "IHSA Helps Combat Referee Scarcity"; 3, Cathy Griffith, Effingham Daily News, "Memories of Willow Long."

General News Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "NIU Shooting Anniversary"; 2, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Petrie Guilty."

Enterprise Series: 1, Jennifer Bailey, Danville Commercial-News; 2, Effingham Daily News.

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Erin Hegarty, Naperville Sun; 2, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.

Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard; 2, Eddie Carifio and Kaleb Carter, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Huskiewire"; 3, Eddie Carifio and Kaleb Carter, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Daily Chronicle Preps."

Best Website: 1, Emma Zelewsky and Tanya Meyer, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin; 2, Effingham Daily News.

Investigative Reporting: 1, Rafael Guerrero, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "U46 Travel and Conference Spending"; 2, Graham Milldrum, Effingham Daily News, "Jail Suicide"; 3, Kelsey Rettke, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "NIU Voter Turnout."

Public Service: 1, Drew Zimmerman and Kelsey Rettke, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "DeKalb Student Residency Checks"; 2, Graham Milldrum and Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News, "Seizing Assets"; 3, Katie Finlon, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Wind Ordinance."