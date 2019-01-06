Illinois, Pennsylvania governors wager on wild-card game

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have made a friendly wager over Sunday's football game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pritzker says he made the bet because "Here in Illinois, we all know" the Bears will win the wild-card game at Soldier Field.

If Chicago defeats the defending Super Bowl champions, Wolf says he'll send cheesesteaks with cheese and fried onions from Tony Luke's in South Philadelphia.

If the Eagles win, Pritzker will send Eli's Cheesecake from Chicago.