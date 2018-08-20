Illinois State Fair vendors see drop in attendance, sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Fair vendors say attendance and sales declined from last year.

The State Journal-Register reports that vendors say the mostly favorable weather didn't help boost sales for the fair that's seen a downward trend over the past decade.

McMeen's Taffy Owner Joan Ehlers says her family has sold taffy at the fair most years since 1924. She says her business is down 50 percent from 10 years ago.

Illinois State Fair manager Luke Sailer says some weekdays were a little slow because of school and people working during the day. But he says weekend crowds were good.

Fair officials say it'll likely be weeks before official attendance numbers are released. The focus is shifting to the Du Quoin State Fair, which begins Friday.

