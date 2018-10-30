Illinois attorney general hopefuls pledge records access

FILE - in this March 17, 2016, file photo, Illinois Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters on the Senate floor in Springfield, Ill. The quest for Illinois attorney general's office pits Republican Erika Harold against Raoul. They square off Nov. 6, 2018 to replace departing Democratic incumbent Lisa Madigan. less FILE - in this March 17, 2016, file photo, Illinois Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters on the Senate floor in Springfield, Ill. The quest for Illinois attorney general's office pits Republican ... more Photo: Seth Perlman

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Erika Harold speaks to The City Club of Chicago, in Chicago. The quest for Illinois attorney general's office pits Harold against Illinois Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago. They square off Nov. 6, 2018 to replace departing Democratic incumbent Lisa Madigan. less FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Erika Harold speaks to The City Club of Chicago, in Chicago. The quest for Illinois attorney general's office pits ... more Photo: Sophia Tareen, AP

Photo: Seth Perlman Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Illinois attorney general hopefuls pledge records access 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Candidates for Illinois attorney general in the Nov. 6 election pledge to tackle a backlog of appeals on denied public-records requests.

The attorney general's public access counselor was created in 2010 to referee bureaucrats' rejections under the Freedom of Information Act .

But the PAC had over 2,300 FOIA cases pending as of Oct. 12, with 1,300 at least three years old. A spokeswoman said Tuesday the number of open appeals is down to 1,900.

Democratic attorney general hopeful Kwame Raoul (KWAH'-may rah-OOL') is a state senator who helped write the law. He says potential solutions include hiring more staff and changes in law to reduce denials.

Republican Erika Harold suggests more staff and more binding opinions. They have the force of law and set precedent.

The PAC has fielded 26,000 appeals since 2010. That's an average of 3,300 a year.

Sign up to have a weekly roundup of our best 2018 election coverage delivered straight to your inbox: http://apne.ws/hzZJF7Z