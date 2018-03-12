Illinois city seeks $20 million federal grant to restore bay

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois city is asking for a $20 million federal grant to restore its natural fish habitats.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports the city of Quincy is asking Washington to pay for restoration efforts in Quincy Bay. The bay has become shallower over the years from sediment accumulation and can no longer sustain its fish habitats. Most of the extra sediment has come from high-water events like floods.

If approved, Washington would pick up the $20 million price tag and fully cover the restoration efforts. Construction would begin in 2020.

The city would work with other organizations to cover the project's $52,500 annual maintenance cost.

The federal government is expected to release its funding decision in a few months.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com