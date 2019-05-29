Illinois lawmakers face full agenda in final session days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are facing several outstanding issues while winding down their spring session.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Friday until the fall. Legislators must adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Other prominent issues include a multibillion-dollar state construction plan and proposals to legalize recreational use of marijuana and betting on sports. Lawmakers also expect to set income-tax rates to go along with a constitutional amendment question on changing the state's flat-rate tax structure to a graduated one based on income which goes to voters late next year.

A proposal to strengthen abortion protections won House approval and moves to the Senate.

The marijuana and sports betting plans have yet to be heard in either house. Spending bills are invariably left to the final hours.