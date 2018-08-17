Illinois oil refinery to upgrade in pollution settlement

ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A southwestern Illinois oil refinery will spend nearly $11 million on pollution controls in settling a federal lawsuit accusing it of excessive dangerous chemical emissions.

The lawsuit filed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleged the Wood River Refinery in Roxana made operation changes in 2009 leading to more than a dozen violations of the Clean Air Act. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the suit cited the refinery over chemical emissions including sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide and benzene.

The refinery is along the Mississippi River about 15 miles northeast of St. Louis is operated by Phillips 66. A company spokesman declined to comment.

The agreement also includes a $475,000 fine and requires the refinery to implement a $500,000 project to decrease lead paint hazards at certain homes and buildings.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com