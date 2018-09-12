Illinois regulators revoke license of Lincoln Towing Service

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois regulators have stripped Lincoln Towing Service of its license to operate in the state.

The Illinois Commerce Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to revoke Lincoln Towing's license immediately. In making the decision, the commission ignored an administrative law judge recommendation that the firm keep its license despite hundreds of alleged violations.

ICC Chairman Brien Sheahan pointed to a preponderance of evidence showing Lincoln Towing "has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity" for the commission's decision.

Allen Perl, an attorney representing Lincoln, says the firm would exhaust its administrative remedies at the ICC and planned to file for an injunction and restraining order with the circuit court to remain open.

Lincoln Towing was dubbed the "Lincoln Park Pirates" in a 1970s folk song. The company has received dozens of citations for allegedly hauling away cars illegally.