Illinois to start March with snow, then subzero wind chills

CHICAGO (AP) — February may be over, but February weather is sticking around for a while in Illinois.

The National Weather Service says snow and subzero wind chills are expected Sunday and Monday across Illinois. The snowfall forecast by early evening Sunday has central Illinois receiving between a 1 and 3 inches of snow. The St. Louis area could see between 4 and 6 inches. Less than an inch is expected north of Peoria.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet once the snow clears. Wind chills Monday morning in northern Illinois could dip to minus 28 (minus 33 Celsius). Wind chills are forecast as low as minus 15 (minus 26 Celsius) in central Illinois and minus 3 in parts of southern Illinois. The conditions are forecast to last through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures won't get anywhere close to Chicago's normal low temperature of 24 degrees.