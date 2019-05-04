Immigrants march to oppose North Carolina proposals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A group representing immigrants in North Carolina is worried about state legislation it says threatens the safety of people who are in the country unlawfully.

People associated with Greensboro-based Siembra NC are holding a march in Raleigh on Saturday that will end at the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper resides.

Group leaders are unhappy with a measure that passed the House requiring sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents, particularly by complying with requests to hold defendants believed to be in the country unlawfully. Advocates for immigrants have urged Cooper to veto the bill if it reaches him.

Another bill narrowly approved in a committee this week would require some state law enforcement officers to carry out immigration laws through the state entering what's called a 287(g) agreement.