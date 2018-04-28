In Brief: Foundation celebrates 20 years

DARIEN — The Darien Foundation, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides grants for town technology and capital initiatives, will celebrate its 20th year with a gala and fundraiser at the Tokeneke Club on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

An Evening of Yacht Rock will serve up nautically themed cocktails and boat drinks, a gourmet dinner of food stations including a raw bar, lobster sliders and plenty of landlubber favorites, as well as a dance party to the sounds of Three Sheets to the Wind: America’s Number One Tribute to Yacht Rock.

The fundraiser features a live auction, with packages including premium floor seats at Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour stop at the Meadowlands, a private sailing cruise for 10 on an actual America’s Cup racing yacht, a tequila party at Bodega Taco Bar, and a golf and wine-tasting weekend in the Hamptons.

Tickets are $200 ($100 is tax-deductible). More information and tickets are available at darienfoundation.org.

Jazz quartet

to perform

at church

A special music program featuring a jazz quartet will be presented by the United Church of Rowayton in Norwalk on Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

The theme is “Music to Uplift Your Soul.” Renowned musicians in the group include Rob Aries on piano, John Matroianni on saxophone and Bobby Leonard on drums. The church is at 210 Rowayton Ave. in Norwalk. For information, text, phone or email Ray Meurer at 203-856-4155 or raymeurer9@gmail.com.

Wood town hall set for May 14

DARIEN — State Rep. Terrie Wood, R-Darien, will host a post-session town hall on May 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the the Darien Library Community Room.

Wood will answer questions from residents of Norwalk and Darien about state issues and how they affect her district, including the legislative session, the state budget, and other issues. Those unable to attend may contact Terrie.Wood@cga.ct.gov with questions.