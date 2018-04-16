Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Nine members of the 11-member ensemble were in town at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
With Andres Pascual-Leone wearing the banana costume behind him, Markus Prostko solos at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
A large crowd came out for the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Cesar Centeno, left, draws a smile from fellow member David Green at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Jordan Rubenstein, right, keeps count for David Green during rehearsal for the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Jocelyn Graseck of Darien and her son, Ned, 7, applaud the show at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Playing to a full house are The Zumbyes, Amherst College's oldest a cappella group, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
It was a standing-room only performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Wesley Guimaraes solos on an Al Green song at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
DARIEN — A “pitch perfect” performance at Darien Library Sunday afternoon attracted a full house when The Zumbyes—Amherst College’s oldest a cappella group—entertained.

“I think one of the reasons we booked them here (is) that every show is a performance,” said Mallory Arents, head of adult programming. “They bring their personalities on stage.”

The all-male group, which is completely run by students and began almost 70 years ago, sang a range of melodic hits spanning the decades.

“I think we bring an energy that crowds can really connect with,” said singer David Green, “and we have some really tight harmonies that are enjoyable as well.”