Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Nine members of the 11-member ensemble were in town at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Nine members of the 11-member ensemble were in town at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
With Andres Pascual-Leone wearing the banana costume behind him, Markus Prostko solos at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
With Andres Pascual-Leone wearing the banana costume behind him, Markus Prostko solos at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, ... more
A large crowd came out for the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
A large crowd came out for the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Cesar Centeno, left, draws a smile from fellow member David Green at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Cesar Centeno, left, draws a smile from fellow member David Green at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jordan Rubenstein, right, keeps count for David Green during rehearsal for the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Jordan Rubenstein, right, keeps count for David Green during rehearsal for the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jocelyn Graseck of Darien and her son, Ned, 7, applaud the show at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Jocelyn Graseck of Darien and her son, Ned, 7, applaud the show at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Playing to a full house are The Zumbyes, Amherst College's oldest a cappella group, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Playing to a full house are The Zumbyes, Amherst College's oldest a cappella group, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
It was a standing-room only performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
It was a standing-room only performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Wesley Guimaraes solos on an Al Green song at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Wesley Guimaraes solos on an Al Green song at the performance of Amherst College's a cappella group The Zumbyes, at Darien Library, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media