DARIEN — “So, what are you doing with your life?” one man asked another.

It was the most common question Friday night at the reception for a most unique Darien High School reunion, which combined social hour with an art exhibition by 20 graduates from the class of 1973.

“It was a very artistic class,” said Judy Haselton, who now lives in New York City. “It was a pretty creative time, the early seventies, and the school was pretty supportive.”

To celebrate its 45th reunion, which also drew some friends from other graduating classes, the class also hosted a Harvest Cultural Arts Festival on Saturday afternoon at the library, featuring some “brief but spectacular” musical performances, according to the planning committee.

“People thought it was a great opportunity to show what they’ve done over the last 45 years,” Haselton said.