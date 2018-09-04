In Pictures / Choosing Love rally held in Darien

Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Christian Lewis, 8, of Darien, looks at some merchandise at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Christian Lewis, 8, of Darien, looks at some merchandise at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

A friend watches Grace Knightly, 11, of Darien, turn tiger with the help of Rissa Cundari of Norwalk, at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less A friend watches Grace Knightly, 11, of Darien, turn tiger with the help of Rissa Cundari of Norwalk, at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Graham Kilmartin, 3, of Darien, has a ball with his "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Graham Kilmartin, 3, of Darien, has a ball with his "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Kids listen to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson read a proclamation at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Kids listen to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson read a proclamation at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Jesse Lewis, who wrote some inspirational words before tragedy ended his life at age six, pictured right at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less Jesse Lewis, who wrote some inspirational words before tragedy ended his life at age six, pictured right at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Kelly Holmes, 12, and Sadie Stafford, 12, at left, along with their friends Annie Genovese, 12, Brinley Vrooman, 12, and Kat Reynolds, 11, all of Darien, sold many containers of the "slime" they made for charity at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less Kelly Holmes, 12, and Sadie Stafford, 12, at left, along with their friends Annie Genovese, 12, Brinley Vrooman, 12, and Kat Reynolds, 11, all of Darien, sold many containers of the "slime" they made for ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Phoebe Johnson, 5, of Rowayton, didn't let the rain bother her at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Phoebe Johnson, 5, of Rowayton, didn't let the rain bother her at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Scarlett Lewis of Newtown, who grew up in Darien, addresses a crowd of hundreds of friends, family and supporters at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less Scarlett Lewis of Newtown, who grew up in Darien, addresses a crowd of hundreds of friends, family and supporters at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Scarlett Lewis of Newtown, who grew up in Darien and founded an education nonprofit after the death of her son in the Sandy Hook shooting, talks to a friend at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less Scarlett Lewis of Newtown, who grew up in Darien and founded an education nonprofit after the death of her son in the Sandy Hook shooting, talks to a friend at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

















Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Choosing Love rally held in Darien 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Residents came out by the hundreds Friday evening to share the message of forgiveness inspired by Jesse Lewis, one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Despite some early rain, Tilley Pond Park was the site of a fundraiser for the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. His mother, Scarlett Lewis, who grew up in Darien, founded it in his honor to educate young people, as inspired by her six-year-old son’s own words addressing nurturing, healing and love.

“This is my community and my friends from high school coming together in our effort to create safer schools,” Lewis said, “and providing a program that cultivates healthier and happier children.”

The fifth year for the event, which was organized in cooperation with the Darien Summer Nights program at Grove Street Plaza, there was live music, face painting and games, and a range of food options.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson read a proclamation declaring Aug. 31 “Jesse Lewis Choose Love Day in Darien.

“This is what Darien is really all about,” she said.

Lewis acknowledged the help of the organizers and around 100 volunteers.

“I did this will all your help,” she said. “Darien embraced this. Never doubt that a community of dedicated citizens can change the world, because that’s what we’re doing.”