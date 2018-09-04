  • Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News Freelance
    Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
    Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10
Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Bob Pollock of Darien watches his son, Jacob, 3, explore some "slime" at the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement fundraiser at Tilley Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Residents came out by the hundreds Friday evening to share the message of forgiveness inspired by Jesse Lewis, one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Despite some early rain, Tilley Pond Park was the site of a fundraiser for the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. His mother, Scarlett Lewis, who grew up in Darien, founded it in his honor to educate young people, as inspired by her six-year-old son’s own words addressing nurturing, healing and love.

“This is my community and my friends from high school coming together in our effort to create safer schools,” Lewis said, “and providing a program that cultivates healthier and happier children.”

The fifth year for the event, which was organized in cooperation with the Darien Summer Nights program at Grove Street Plaza, there was live music, face painting and games, and a range of food options.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson read a proclamation declaring Aug. 31 “Jesse Lewis Choose Love Day in Darien.

“This is what Darien is really all about,” she said.

Lewis acknowledged the help of the organizers and around 100 volunteers.

“I did this will all your help,” she said. “Darien embraced this. Never doubt that a community of dedicated citizens can change the world, because that’s what we’re doing.”