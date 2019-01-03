In Pictures / Darien High alumna plays jazz

Katharine Hedlund sings and plays at a charity jazz concert at the First Congregational Church of Darien on Dec. 28.

DARIEN — A special fundraiser concert Friday night featured some of the town’s favorite native performers, who dropped back into town to share their magic.

“The Joyful Jazz of Katharine Hedlund and Friends” took place at The First Congregational Church of Darien.

“I started playing piano in this church,” said Hedlund, who graduated Darien High in 2009 and now calls the San Francisco area home, where she enjoys a career centered in jazz performance.

Hedlund was joined by bassist Nick Traumann, a 2010 DHS graduate, and Will Bruno, class of 2008 — both professional musicians — along with several special guests.

“The three of us were in jazz band together all through high school,” Bruno said, and they’ve been playing together off and on since then.

Proceeds from the concert went to support the Norwalk-based STAR program for individual with developmental disabilities.