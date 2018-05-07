Photo: Michael Cummo / Hearst Connecticut Media
Darien resident Nancy Coughlin smiles as she finalizes a transaction with John Baliotti during the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
16-year-old Cormac Brown, of Darien, holds up a carpet for potential customer Carolyn McKay during the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
A young boy scout from Troop 53 carries a box loaded with stuff to a customer's car during the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
Customers wait patiently in line to enter the building holding appliances during the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
From left, Santo Golino, Ben Pucci and Alan Hyatt help move a dresser onto the flatbed of a customer's truck during the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
Darien resident Carolyn McKay reaches for a book during the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
The Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin caused slight traffic delays and detours. Photographed in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
A woman carries her prize, a lamp, as she walks back to her car following the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
A customer reaches for an item while shopping in the lamp section of the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Photos from the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Photos from the Darien Boys Scouts 46th annual Giant Tag Sale held at the Andrew Memorial Scout Cabin in Darien, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
