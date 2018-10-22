-
Devyn Kosowsky, 4, of Darien, has second thoughts about her first pony ride, though ably assisted by Jacob Matzinger of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y., at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Dylan Shelly-Cummins, 8, of Darien, works on some spin art at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
C atherine McBrien, 5, of Stamford, at center, watches her sister, Penny, 7, get her face painted by Francesca Buccino of the Stamford-based Faces by Franny at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Garin Pace of Darien and his daughter, Chandler, 2, decorate a pumpkin together at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Volunteer Grace Benedict of Darien gives a temporary tattoo to Ryan Vomacka, 3, of Stamford, at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Lots of concentration by these creators at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Jonathan Keefe of Darien gets a shot of his daughter, Annie, 4, riding a pony at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Kate Keay, 3, of Darien, considers her pumpkin decoration at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Lila Nealon, 4, of Darien, and her mom, Sophie, work on making frames at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Russell Biolsi, 3, of Darien, gets a special balloon from Melissa Russo of the Trumbull-based Magic by Melissa at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
DARIEN — Still going strong after 22 years, The Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School’s Family Fun Day brought big smiles and great times to hundreds of kids and their parents Sunday.
“It’s just such a great community event,” said Kathleen Benevento, who co-chairs the event, “not just for the school community.”
Along with a pony rides, live music and food out of doors, inside there were a range of games, crafts, a magic performance, and, for the first time, intricate balloon art.
Money raised was put toward benefiting Holly Pond School.
“It’s just a nice way to bring everyone together,” Benevento said.