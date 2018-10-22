  • Devyn Kosowsky, 4, of Darien, has second thoughts about her first pony ride, though ably assisted by Jacob Matzinger of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y., at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News Freelance

    Devyn Kosowsky, 4, of Darien, has second thoughts about her first pony ride, though ably assisted by Jacob Matzinger of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y., at the 22nd annual Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School Family Fun Day, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

DARIEN — Still going strong after 22 years, The Darien YMCA and Holly Pond School’s Family Fun Day brought big smiles and great times to hundreds of kids and their parents Sunday.

“It’s just such a great community event,” said Kathleen Benevento, who co-chairs the event, “not just for the school community.”

Along with a pony rides, live music and food out of doors, inside there were a range of games, crafts, a magic performance, and, for the first time, intricate balloon art.

Money raised was put toward benefiting Holly Pond School.

“It’s just a nice way to bring everyone together,” Benevento said.