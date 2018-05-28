Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Andy Huntington of Darien and her son Johnny, 4, watch the parade on the Post Road at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Armel Witthuhn of Darien and her daughter Vivi, 22 months, waves at marchers at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The Color Guard marches along the Post Road at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Finn Hagen, 10, of Darien, cheers for members of EMS Post 53 at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Malcolm Gray of Darien and his daughter Hayden, 4, wait for the next group in the parade to pass by at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Officials attend the ceremony in Spring Grove Cemetery at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The parade moves west along the Post Road at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The police led the parade along it's one-and-a-quarter-mile route for the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Tyler Burkhart, 4, of Darien, practices marching at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — “Our town supports the parade like no other town,” said veteran Phil Kraft of Darien, who was recently honored for his extensive work celebrating veterans.

“It’s a mile-and-a-quarter route and still the streets are packed,” he said.

Good weather helped make Monday morning’s event a success, including the ceremony after the parade in Spring Grove Cemetery.

“The last two years we had to take shelter in the library,” Kraft said. “Odd as it may sound, it’s such a relief to be back in the cemetery.”

“This year marks the 100 anniversary of the Armistice, which ended … World War I,” explained David Polett, chairman of the town’s Monuments and Ceremonies Commission.

“Let us also remember all those who gave their lives in every conflict,” he said.