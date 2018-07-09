Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Julie Verpoorten, 5, of Darien, enjoys a pre-show snack at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Chris Graham of Darien gets into the Spirit of '76 at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ella Wilkerson, 2, of Darien, waits for her mom to get some snacks from the food truck at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Making bubbles are Gloria Caro, 5, of Darien, and her pal Xavier Herger, 5, of Fairfield, at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jackie Rezek of Darien, a regular at the event, at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
First Selectman Jayme Stevenson sings "America the Beautiful" at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Lila Connor, left, and Haley Hurkala, each 8 and from Darien, do a balancing act at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Virginia Leahy of Darien and her son, Cameron Leffler, 6, wait for shaved ice at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Hand in hand are Vivian Wood, 2, left, and Leah Rose, 3, both of Darien, at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Setting up a feast for the show are, from left, Will Kievit, Katherine Fernandez, and Alyssa Ramos, all of Norwalk, at the Darien Fireworks on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Not with a bang, but with hundreds of ‘em, the Darien Fireworks went off with a big explosion Saturday night at Darien High School.

“This is the eighth year that it’s been back here,” said Bob Buch, fire marshal.

“It’s a great event for the community,” he said, estimating close to 4,000 people would show up for the display, as well as band music, food trucks, and lots of summertime socializing. “It brings a lot of people out.”

The fireworks were jointly sponsored by the town, the Parks and Recreation Department, and the Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a community tradition here in Darien that we’re excited we can continue,” said Jami Dawson, Recreation supervisor, who helped organize the event.