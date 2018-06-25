Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Performing a medley of Freddie Mercury songs are Anton Klettner, left, and his brother Joseph, of South Salem, N.Y., at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Performing a medley of Freddie Mercury songs are Anton Klettner, left, and his brother Joseph, of South Salem, N.Y., at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High ... more
Pianist Cary Wang, 9, of New Canaan, arrives at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Pianist Cary Wang, 9, of New Canaan, arrives at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Two musical competitors, Christian Rottner of Darien and Benedetta Cordaro of Trumbull, chat before the show at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Two musical competitors, Christian Rottner of Darien and Benedetta Cordaro of Trumbull, chat before the show at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, ... more
Channeling the Andrew Sisters doing "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" are, from left, Elle Mitrano, 13, Isabelle Hole, 17, and Sophie Gilbert, 14, all of Darien, at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Channeling the Andrew Sisters doing "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" are, from left, Elle Mitrano, 13, Isabelle Hole, 17, and Sophie Gilbert, 14, all of Darien, at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the ... more
Erick Sanchez of Stamford, relaxes with some piano before going on stage to sing his aria "Questa O Quella" at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Erick Sanchez of Stamford, relaxes with some piano before going on stage to sing his aria "Questa O Quella" at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, ... more
Grace Herbert, 17, of Port Chester, N.Y., played her ukulele and sang at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Grace Herbert, 17, of Port Chester, N.Y., played her ukulele and sang at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, ... more
Isabelle Seeman, 16, of Darien, warms up for her ballet number at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Isabelle Seeman, 16, of Darien, warms up for her ballet number at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Riley Wells of Westport performed "Run In" by Naughty Boy at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Riley Wells of Westport performed "Run In" by Naughty Boy at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Samantha Lundstrom, 14, of Bridgeport, rehearses her original song "Trends" at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Samantha Lundstrom, 14, of Bridgeport, rehearses her original song "Trends" at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in ... more
Finalists wait for their sound check at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Finalists wait for their sound check at the Darien's Got Talent fundraiser event for the Darien Arts Center, held at Darien High School, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — The Darien Arts Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday evening clearly confirmed something many residents suspected — “Darien’s Got Talent.”
There were 21 talented finalist acts from around the region at Darien High School who competed the DAC’s fourth “Darien’s Got Talent” competition—everything from singers and songwriters, to a hula hoop gymnast, a rapper, and a ventriloquist.
“It gives the community a chance to express their creative side,” said Dana Fead, DAC board secretary.
There were 80 auditions recently with people off all ages, with the finalists brought before five judges Saturday night with professional expertise and a hard decision to make.
“I’ve had parents come up to me and thank us for the opportunity,” Fead said. “It’s magic.”