In Pictures / Darien students celebrate Earth Day

















Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 HolmesGarbageArt - Evelyn Rosevear, Sara Hall, Samantha Haueisen, Paige Haueisen, Luke Romanowski, Wiliam Gray & Alexander Gray. HolmesGarbageArt - Evelyn Rosevear, Sara Hall, Samantha Haueisen, Paige Haueisen, Luke Romanowski, Wiliam Gray & Alexander Gray. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 2 of 5 Shiny and Simona Sordoni help out at Ox Ridge School for Earth Day. Shiny and Simona Sordoni help out at Ox Ridge School for Earth Day. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 3 of 5 Katherine Drugge, Caroline Hendrickson, Simona Sordoni, Juliet Sandoval, Grace Sandoval, Shiny Sordoni, Ava Rongoe at Ox Ridge School. Katherine Drugge, Caroline Hendrickson, Simona Sordoni, Juliet Sandoval, Grace Sandoval, Shiny Sordoni, Ava Rongoe at Ox Ridge School. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 4 of 5 From the left, Grace Sandavol and Katherine Drugge created the Ox Ridge mascot for Earth Day. From the left, Grace Sandavol and Katherine Drugge created the Ox Ridge mascot for Earth Day. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 5 of 5 Connor Kilroy, Molly Kilroy, Jake Simon, Tyler Simon, Ryan Simmon, Summer Glenday stand by the Royle School mascot made of plastic. Connor Kilroy, Molly Kilroy, Jake Simon, Tyler Simon, Ryan Simmon, Summer Glenday stand by the Royle School mascot made of plastic. Photo: Contributed Photo In Pictures / Darien students celebrate Earth Day 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Earth Day did not pass unnoticed in town schools this year.

Paola Sordoni and Laura Pesce-Gray, co-chairwomen of the Darien Environmental Group, with the approval of the Board of Education and support from each principal, as well as the environmental representatives from each school, Megan Kilroy (Royle), Juliet Hahn & Jen Dolce (Tokeneke), Lindsey Warnake (Hindley), Laura Pesce-Gray (Holmes) and Paola Sordoni (Ox Ridge) kicked off a coordinated Earth Week Campaign across all five Darien Elementary Schools to raise Plastic Awareness.

Some of the fun activities coordinated were Garbage Art & Fashion Show, recyclables were gathered by children in the shape of their school mascot or letter, partnership with Fairco-Greentree to Recycle Clothing, plastic bags were collected for an ever lasting item for each school library, plastic bags were braided into bracelets by children and worn as a reminder to Break the Bag Habit.

A PowerPoint presentation at an all school assembly allowed each environmental representative to educate the children why these activities were being done and how plastic affects our marine life and community.

The Darien Environmental Group, Inc. (DEG) was founded in 1990 as a nonprofit volunteer organization.