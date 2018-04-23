Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Anya Napoli, 12, left, and Rica Monaghan, 13, of Darien, practice "Work Song" at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Warming up with their version of "Titanium" are, from left, Caroline Zerbe, 14, Maya Patrosz, 13, and Morgan Moir, 14, all of Darien, at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Going over the line-up are, from left, Carson Baxter, 14, Shriya Desai, 15, and Skyler Bennett, 15, all of Darien, at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ellie Gaaserud, 13, left, and Morgan Lindell, 13, of Darien, sing "Learning to Be Silent" at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Performer Evelyn Sload, 17, of Darien, runs through her song at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The three judges, from front left, Jane Minnis, Darien High School orchestra director, Tim Sorensen, theaer director, and Bryan Wallman, school resource officer, listen to comedian Paul Ritter, 17, at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Mackenzie Maier, 12, left, and Sarah Jackson, 13, both of Darien, warm up before the show at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Comedian Paul Ritter, 17, of Darien, tries out a joke on Mia Orobona, teen services librarian, before the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Morgan Hampton, 14, left, and Grace Argiriou, 14, of Darien practice a handshake performance at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Noah Mobarik, 13, of Darien, performs at the Teen Talent Show held at Darien Library, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Everybody’s got talent, but on Saturday night a group of local teens demonstrated a ton of it.

Darien Library hosted its annual Teen Talent Show this weekend, organized by the library’s Teen Advisory Board.

“This is kind of their brainchild,” said Mia Orobona, teen services librarian. “They help me run it. They get the judges lined up, so this is technically their baby.”

“And we have so many talented people in this town,” she said.

There were several prizes for the kids who competed in song, dance and comedy, including $200 for the winner. Judges included Jane Minnis, orchestra director at Darien High School, Tim Sorensen, its theater director, and Bryan Wallman, its resource police officer.