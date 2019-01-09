In Pictures / ‘Escape the Yeti’ at Darien Library

Flashlight in hand, Sawyer Jacobs, 12, of Darien, leads the investigation at the "Escape the Yeti" program at Darien Library on Jan. 4.

DARIEN — There may be scarier things than being “locked” in a room at the Darien Library, but few things can be as much fun.

The “Escape the Yeti” program took place Friday afternoon. A version of the “Escape the Room” game wherein people have to solve clues to win, children’s program coordinator Samantha Cardone created this holiday-themed version for the library.

“The idea is that our winter wonderland party woke up a slumbering yeti and it caused an avalanche outside,” she said. The groups of kids then had to find ingredients in a recipe to help sooth the yeti back to sleep.

Children clamored around the room within a 30-minute timeframe, working cooperatively to find clues and having fun in the process.

“They’re using their brains to uncover a variety of puzzles,” Cardone said.