Volunteers from the First Congregational Church in Darien including Mark Thorne distribute bags of food for Easter at The Open Door Shelter Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Norwalk, Conn. The Shelter distributed food for Easter as Spring is still a time of need for food pantries, but the Easter holiday is less on peoples radar as a day of giving than winter holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. DARIEN — Volunteers from the First Congregational Church in Darien distributed bags of food for Easter at The Open Door Shelter Thursday, March 29 in Norwalk.

The Shelter distributed food for Easter as Spring is still a time of need for food pantries, but the Easter holiday is less on peoples radar as a day of giving than winter holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.