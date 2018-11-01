-
Diana Herrera of Browne & Co. was among the merchants generously giving out treats at the Darien Community Association’s annual Halloween parade on Oct. 26 in Darien.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, Harper Strother, 2, of Darien, and her brother, Asher, 4, help themselves at the Darien Community Association’s annual Halloween parade.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Emma Langer, 3, at right, of Darien, enjoys the magic show in Tilley Pond Park at the Darien Community Association's annual Halloween parade, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Left, Isabelle DiBiasio, 8 months, of Darien, joined by her mom, Alexis, takes a closer look at the offerings.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Left, enjoying the laughs of magician The Amazing Andy at Tilley Pond Park are, from left, Peter Schuster, 3, James Bennett, 2, Nicholas Schuster, 4, and Charlotte Lantier, 4, all of Darien, at the Darien Community Association’s annual Halloween parade on Oct. 26. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sophie Huppertz, 13 months, of Darien, poses for her mom on her first official trick or treating event at the Darien Community Association's annual Halloween parade, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Nicole Peterson of Norwalk points out some striking costumes to her daughter, June, 3, at the Darien Community Association's annual Halloween parade, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
With the help of Police Officer Kevan Taggart, kids and moms cross the Post Road near Mansfield Avenue as part of the Darien Community Association's annual Halloween parade, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, Arden Kearney, 1, of Darien, waits near the firehouse for the trick or treating to start.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — Enjoying a special opportunity to get a jump on candy collecting, a bevvy a young trick-or-treaters and their moms made Friday morning the start of the haunted holiday.
“This parade has been going on for more than 20 years,” said Amy Bell, executive director of the Darien Community Association, which organizes the event as part of its Moms Morning In program.
Over 100 mom and kids — among them fairies, dragons, bears and more — met at the firehouse on the Post Road, then marched over to Tilley Pond Park for a magic show by The Amazing Andy.
En route, about a dozen merchants offered bowls of Halloween treats to the kids, many in costumes themselves.
“We are so lucky we have so many community-oriented businesses in town,” Bell said. “It just makes it a great event for the kids.”