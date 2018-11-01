  • Diana Herrera of Browne &amp; Co. was among the merchants generously giving out treats at the Darien Community Association’s annual Halloween parade on Oct. 26 in Darien. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News Freelance

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — Enjoying a special opportunity to get a jump on candy collecting, a bevvy a young trick-or-treaters and their moms made Friday morning the start of the haunted holiday.

“This parade has been going on for more than 20 years,” said Amy Bell, executive director of the Darien Community Association, which organizes the event as part of its Moms Morning In program.

Over 100 mom and kids — among them fairies, dragons, bears and more — met at the firehouse on the Post Road, then marched over to Tilley Pond Park for a magic show by The Amazing Andy.

En route, about a dozen merchants offered bowls of Halloween treats to the kids, many in costumes themselves.

“We are so lucky we have so many community-oriented businesses in town,” Bell said. “It just makes it a great event for the kids.”