Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
James Moody, 9, of Darien, and his dad, try to win a prize at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Isabella Donnelly, 4, of Darien, takes a ride in the rain at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Volunteer Jen Eldredge of Darien creates a husky face on Elie Dey, 11, of Darien, at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Matt Schernecke of Darien waits for his daughter on a ride in the rain at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Moritz Schoenemann, 8, of Darien, tests his strength at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Nancy Kaschel of Darien and her daughter Kendall, 6, take a spin in the teacup ride, at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Patrick Russell of Milford and his granddaughter Milly Allen, 4, of Darien, enjoy a snack at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Rebecca Jacobsen, 5, of Darien contemplates some silent auction items for the family at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Thanks to the rain there were lots of wet, albeit smiling, riders at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
All systems are go for Willa LaVine, 2, of Darien, and her brother Whit, 3, at the annual Hindley Happening at Hindley School, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
DARIEN — Immense downpours neither stayed the crowd nor squashed the spirit of the annual fair at Hindley School on Saturday.

The “Hindley Happening” still drew tons of families, with rides, games inside and out, a silent auction, and lots of money raised for the school’s PTO.

“It’s not just for Hindley, but for Darien,” said Michele Treacy, PTO co-president, noting it’s been going on “at least 29 years.”

“Everyone steps in and helps to make it a great day for the kids,” she said, “and I’m grateful for everyone who comes out and supports us.”

“Even thought it’s bad weather, everyone came out supporting the school,” said volunteer parent Lauren Stevens.

“Everyone’s determined to make it a good time,” she said.