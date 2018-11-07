  • Above, Lindsley Swenson, 7, of Darien, takes a pony ride, assisted by Denise Fischer of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y., at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News Freelance

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — History never seemed so alive as on Saturday afternoon, when the Mather Homestead hosted its second annual Homestead Harvest Fest.

Around 100 families popped in to enjoy an old-style event that largely took place outdoors, with scavenger hunts, pony rides, games and food.

“This is a chance to open up the property for families, so they can enjoy the beauty of it in the fall, as well as learn a little bit about our history,” said Lauren Swenson, executive director.

Built in 1778 by Deacon Joseph Mather, seven generations of the family lived on the 100-acre farm.

In 2016, the McPherson family deeded the house to the nonprofit foundation to care for its as a museum.

The house is also a National Historic Landmark.