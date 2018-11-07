-
Above, Lindsley Swenson, 7, of Darien, takes a pony ride, assisted by Denise Fischer of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y.,
at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, Lindsley Swenson, 7, of Darien, takes a pony ride, assisted by Denise Fischer of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y.,
at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, ... more
-
-
Candy apple lovers wait patiently for the caramel to heat up at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest in Darien on Saturday.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Candy apple lovers wait patiently for the caramel to heat up at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest in Darien on Saturday.
-
Leaving the Playhouse during a scavenger hunt are Ashley Lauria, of Darien, and her kids Parker, 5, and Brooks, 22 months.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Leaving the Playhouse during a scavenger hunt are Ashley Lauria, of Darien, and her kids Parker, 5, and Brooks, 22 months.
-
Huck Murray, 3, of Darien, enjoys an old-fashioned treat.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Huck Murray, 3, of Darien, enjoys an old-fashioned treat.
-
Peter Stuart, of Darien, and his son, Whit, 2, enjoy an old-school game together.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Peter Stuart, of Darien, and his son, Whit, 2, enjoy an old-school game together.
-
Audrey Martin, 5, of Darien, meets some chickens at The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Audrey Martin, 5, of Darien, meets some chickens at The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest.
-
Trisha McCullagh of Darien and her son Frank, 2, watch Anna McCullagh, 4, have her face painted by volunteer Eilanna Dolan of Darien at The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Trisha McCullagh of Darien and her son Frank, 2, watch Anna McCullagh, 4, have her face painted by volunteer Eilanna Dolan of Darien at The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. ... more
-
Molly Maher, 8, left, and Maggie Huntington, 7, both of Darien, make their own lavender sashes at The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Molly Maher, 8, left, and Maggie Huntington, 7, both of Darien, make their own lavender sashes at The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
The historic 1778 house had a lot of visitors during The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The historic 1778 house had a lot of visitors during The Mather Homestead's 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, Lindsley Swenson, 7, of Darien, takes a pony ride, assisted by Denise Fischer of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y.,
at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above, Lindsley Swenson, 7, of Darien, takes a pony ride, assisted by Denise Fischer of Pied Piper Pony Rides of Patterson, N.Y.,
at The Mather Homestead’s 2nd annual Homestead Harvest Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, ... more
DARIEN — History never seemed so alive as on Saturday afternoon, when the Mather Homestead hosted its second annual Homestead Harvest Fest.
Around 100 families popped in to enjoy an old-style event that largely took place outdoors, with scavenger hunts, pony rides, games and food.
“This is a chance to open up the property for families, so they can enjoy the beauty of it in the fall, as well as learn a little bit about our history,” said Lauren Swenson, executive director.
Built in 1778 by Deacon Joseph Mather, seven generations of the family lived on the 100-acre farm.
In 2016, the McPherson family deeded the house to the nonprofit foundation to care for its as a museum.
The house is also a National Historic Landmark.