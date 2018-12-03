In Pictures / Mother-daughter tea party in Darien

Emma Chute, 17, of Norwalk, and Sophia Perkins, 16, of Darien, perform a piece from The Nutcracker at the 3rd annual Mother-Daughter Nutcracker Tea at the Darien Community Association, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

DARIEN — Fun combined with fancy on Sunday afternoon, when the Darien Community Association hosted its annual Mother-Daughter Nutcracker Tea.

Along with fancy sandwiches — and lots of elegantly dressed young ladies and moms — around 150 people enjoyed live performances from “The Nutcracker” ballet by members of the Darien Arts Center’s dance troupe.

“It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” said Amy Bell, executive director, noting the positive partnership with the DAC and Palmer’s Market.

This year, the annual event also featured some caroling from the association’s own Blue Note singers.

“The Nutcracker is such a great Christmas tradition,” Bell said, “but not everybody is able to take advantage of it and this is a shortened version that’s perfect for very young kids.”