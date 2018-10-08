-
Crosby Powers, 5, of Darien, at left, shows a worm he found to the group on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Crosby Powers, 5, of Darien, at left, shows a worm he found to the group on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
The McKeinle Brothers of Darien and Brooklyn, N.Y., from left, Henry, 6, Atlas, 3, and Finn, 9, visit with a rabbit at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The McKeinle Brothers of Darien and Brooklyn, N.Y., from left, Henry, 6, Atlas, 3, and Finn, 9, visit with a rabbit at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
James Newton, 2, of Darien watches a turtle swimming nearby on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
James Newton, 2, of Darien watches a turtle swimming nearby on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
Program Staffer Victoria Heyne shows a worm to Maximilian Wong, 2, of Riverside, and mom Laura, on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Program Staffer Victoria Heyne shows a worm to Maximilian Wong, 2, of Riverside, and mom Laura, on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
Laura Wong of Riverside shows a critter to her son, Maximilian, 2, while their new friends Liana Newton and son James, 2, of Darien, look on on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Laura Wong of Riverside shows a critter to her son, Maximilian, 2, while their new friends Liana Newton and son James, 2, of Darien, look on on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on ... more
-
James Newton, 2, of Darien, watches his mother, Liana, try a maple pod horn on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
James Newton, 2, of Darien, watches his mother, Liana, try a maple pod horn on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
Maximilian Wong, 2, of Riverside, searches the forest floor on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Maximilian Wong, 2, of Riverside, searches the forest floor on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
James Newton, 2, of Darien, right, and his new friend Maximilian Wong, 2, of Riverside, toss leaves into the waterfall on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
James Newton, 2, of Darien, right, and his new friend Maximilian Wong, 2, of Riverside, toss leaves into the waterfall on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, ... more
-
Tim Matregrano of Norwalk and his daughter, Ella, 16 months, check out a snake at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Tim Matregrano of Norwalk and his daughter, Ella, 16 months, check out a snake at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
-
Victoria Heyne, program staff member, leads the hike on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Victoria Heyne, program staff member, leads the hike on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Crosby Powers, 5, of Darien, at left, shows a worm he found to the group on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Crosby Powers, 5, of Darien, at left, shows a worm he found to the group on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
DARIEN — The wonders of walking the trails, meeting wiggly worms and watching tiny critters cavort were enjoyed by a group of visitors at the Reconnecting with Nature event Saturday morning at the Darien Nature Center.
“We’re basically just providing this service to the community, and I’m sharing what I’m passionate about,” said Victoria Heyne, a program staff member and 2009 graduate from Darien High School.
“I really love doing this,” she said.
Along with leading this tour, Heyne will soon be sharing her expertise as part of an after-school program Wednesday afternoons that will focus on animal care.
“The more knowledge you have about what’s around you,” she said, “the more apt you are to care about it and protect it.”