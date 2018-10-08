  • Crosby Powers, 5, of Darien, at left, shows a worm he found to the group on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Darien News Freelance

    Crosby Powers, 5, of Darien, at left, shows a worm he found to the group on the Reconnecting with Nature walk at the Darien Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

DARIEN — The wonders of walking the trails, meeting wiggly worms and watching tiny critters cavort were enjoyed by a group of visitors at the Reconnecting with Nature event Saturday morning at the Darien Nature Center.

“We’re basically just providing this service to the community, and I’m sharing what I’m passionate about,” said Victoria Heyne, a program staff member and 2009 graduate from Darien High School.

“I really love doing this,” she said.

Along with leading this tour, Heyne will soon be sharing her expertise as part of an after-school program Wednesday afternoons that will focus on animal care.

“The more knowledge you have about what’s around you,” she said, “the more apt you are to care about it and protect it.”