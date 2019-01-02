https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/In-Pictures-Ringing-in-the-noon-year-13503166.php
In Pictures / Ringing in the ‘noon’ year
DARIEN — It wasn’t the official countdown time, but the celebration was equally as joyous when Darien Library hosted a “Noon” Year’s Eve event on Monday.
“We’re excited to pick back up the tradition,” said Samantha Cardone, children’s program coordinator, for the holiday hadn’t been on a weekday the last two years.
Along with a range of crafting opportunities and a countdown to noon, there were hats, noisemakers and an explosion of confetti contributing to the spirited celebration, which drew around 100 people to the children’s library.
“It’s a great way for younger children to participate in a New Year’s celebration,” Cardone said, “and also grown ups who can’t stay up late.”
