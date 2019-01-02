In Pictures / Ringing in the ‘noon’ year

Willa Gwin, 2, left, of Darien, and her sister, Poppy, 5, pose for a picture at the "Noon" Year's Eve celebration at Darien Library, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

DARIEN — It wasn’t the official countdown time, but the celebration was equally as joyous when Darien Library hosted a “Noon” Year’s Eve event on Monday.

“We’re excited to pick back up the tradition,” said Samantha Cardone, children’s program coordinator, for the holiday hadn’t been on a weekday the last two years.

Along with a range of crafting opportunities and a countdown to noon, there were hats, noisemakers and an explosion of confetti contributing to the spirited celebration, which drew around 100 people to the children’s library.

“It’s a great way for younger children to participate in a New Year’s celebration,” Cardone said, “and also grown ups who can’t stay up late.”