In Pictures / Songs for Seeds concert
DARIEN — Move over Phish and and the Grateful Dead, because if there’s a groove dance band with a fervent local following among the young set, it’s Songs for Seeds.
Members of the franchised movement group, which teaches classes at First Congregational Church, gave a performance Friday morning at Darien Library that had scores of children jumping.
“It’s really nice to interact with the children and see their hand-to-eye coordination and motor skills develop ... right before your eyes,” said pianist Andrew Busone, who has known many of the children for more than a year.
Samantha Cardone, children’s program coordinator, said the popular group has made several appearances at the library and will do so again on Jan. 18.
“It’s a big dance party,” she said.