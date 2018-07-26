Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above left, Matt Ward, of Darien, and his daughter, Annie, 18 months, listen to a song.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The Heins family of Darien shares a pizza party at the Darien Summer Nights concert series at Grove Street Plaza, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Far right, Marlon Portela of the Bronx, N.Y., dances to the music at the Darien Summer Nights concert series at Grove Street Plaza, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
CC Legend performed a number of Bob Marley tunes and other Reggae songs at the Darien Summer Nights concert series at Grove Street Plaza, on July 20 in Darien.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
It was standing room only at the Darien Summer Nights concert series at Grove Street Plaza on July 20. At right, the Heins family, of Darien, shares a pizza party at the event.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Above right, Chuck Bernklaw, bass player with CC Legend, performed a range of Reggae tunes. Far right, Marlon Portela of the Bronx, N.Y., dances to the music at the Darien Summer Nights concert series.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — Summer’s evening sun and the sounds of reggae music had Grove Street Plaza swaying and smiling Friday evening at the Darien Summer Nights free concert series.
“We played last year and we’re even more excited to be back,” said Jeff Mucciolo, of Darien, one of the leaders of the band CC Legend, which played Bob Marley hits and other reggae classics.
“It’s beautiful here,” he said. “The weather couldn’t be better and it’s just very scenic.”
“And the crowd is really responsive,” said Mucciolo, who plays drums. “Everyone has a great time and we enjoy it as much as the crowd, if not more.”
The concert series is produced by the Darien Chamber of Commerce, Baywater Properties and Grove Street Properties, along with various sponsors.