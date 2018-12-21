In Pictures / Townwide caroling in Darien

Lucia Zachowski, Friends of Gorham’s Pond president, leads the singing at the 2nd annual Town-Wide Caroling Sing Along, sponsored by Friends of Gorham’s Pond, at Pear Tree Beach on Sunday in Darien. Lucia Zachowski, Friends of Gorham’s Pond president, leads the singing at the 2nd annual Town-Wide Caroling Sing Along, sponsored by Friends of Gorham’s Pond, at Pear Tree Beach on Sunday in Darien. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Townwide caroling in Darien 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The torrential rain and winds battering the shores at Pear Tree Beach on Sunday evening may have kept the crowd small, but helped bring it closer together for a communal celebration of the holidays.

Friends of Gorham’s Pond sponsored the second annual Townwide Caroling Sing Along. Despite the harsh weather, the crowd of 40 or so found fun and harmony huddled in the gazebo singing holiday songs, including some 20 members of Darien High School’s Tudor Singers .

Last year close to 200 people came out to the Rings End Bridge for the event, which police asked to relocate to the beach to accommodate parking and crowding.