Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Blake LaBash, 4, of Fairfield, buries his sister, Audrey, 7, in sand at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Devyn Kosowsky, 3, of Darien, gets a throwing lesson from her friend Brian Daly of Darien at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Friends, from left, Eli Marshall, 10, Colin Murphy, 7, and Isaac Marshall, 8, all of Darien, try the toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Hunter Houston, 6, Darien, tries his hand at a toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and others wait for a short downpour to pass at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Mitch Janoff of Darien watches his friend Lisa Grant of Stratford show off her hula hoop skills at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Olivia Plitnick, 3, of West Hartford, has a full pail at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Veeraj Dave, 3, of Darien rinses his dogs at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Will Harris of Darien gets a souvenir photo of his boys Parker, 4, left, and Tyler, 6, at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
