Image 1 of 10
Blake LaBash, 4, of Fairfield, buries his sister, Audrey, 7, in sand at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 2 of 10
Devyn Kosowsky, 3, of Darien, gets a throwing lesson from her friend Brian Daly of Darien at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 3 of 10
Friends, from left, Eli Marshall, 10, Colin Murphy, 7, and Isaac Marshall, 8, all of Darien, try the toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 4 of 10
Hunter Houston, 6, Darien, tries his hand at a toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 5 of 10
Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and others wait for a short downpour to pass at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 6 of 10
Mitch Janoff of Darien watches his friend Lisa Grant of Stratford show off her hula hoop skills at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 7 of 10
Olivia Plitnick, 3, of West Hartford, has a full pail at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 8 of 10
Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 9 of 10
Veeraj Dave, 3, of Darien rinses his dogs at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Image 10 of 10
Will Harris of Darien gets a souvenir photo of his boys Parker, 4, left, and Tyler, 6, at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
DARIEN — Light and intermittent rain didn’t douse the fun at Weed Beach Fest last Saturday.

“This is our second annual, so obviously it’s a learning curve,” said Pamela Gery, director at the Parks and Rec Department, which hosted the event.

Numerous volunteer staff members were on hand to help run the games, organize various vendor tables, and help keep the band playing music on a stage near the east side of the beach.

“Though we had an unpredicted rainstorm that came and went,” Gery said of last year’s event, “the feeling from the community was that the event was a huge impact to the town.”

“They’re very excited to be back,” she said.