In Pictures / Winter campfire, walk in Darien

Campers watch the first flames appear at the Darien Nature Center's winter hike and campfire, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Darien, Conn. Campers watch the first flames appear at the Darien Nature Center's winter hike and campfire, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Winter campfire, walk in Darien 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — With school canceled on Friday, the Darien Nature Center gave kids a chance for some pioneer-style learning, as well as some outdoor fun.

“Our goal is to give families opportunities to get outside,” program director Emily Ciffone said, “and sometimes people need that extra push.”

In this case, it was the allure of not only an open fire in the woods, but hot cocoa and fresh popcorn made over the flames.

About a dozen children trekked the trails, learning a fact or two about nature but also enjoying play time in the great outdoors.

“I feel like the weather has cooperated,” Ciffone said. “It’s a true nice winter day.”