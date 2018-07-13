Inappropriate contact between man, girl at Darien High under investigation

DARIEN — Police are investigating a report of inappropriate contact between a man and a girl at Darien High School.

On July 11 around 2:30 p.m., authorities responded to the incident. Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation and unable to release specific information about what occurred.

Police confirmed the suspects in the case are neither a Darien Board of Education nor a Darien town employee. The suspect will no longer be at any Darien public schools, so there is no ongoing risk to any children in the educational facilities, police said.

“Given the sensitive nature of these type of investigations and the involvement of a juvenile, no further information will be released at this time,” police said.

