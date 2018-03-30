Indiana German festival considers building medieval village

DUBOIS, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana group is considering building a replica of a medieval village to host its annual festival that celebrates the region's German heritage.

Several businesses and foundations have contacted organizers of the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival offering support and funding for the proposed $5 million project in northeast Dubois County, said Catherine LeBlanc, the group's co-organizer.

"They are excited about what we want to bring into this area," she said. "So we have been getting a lot of positive feedback."

The group is waiting for the federal government to approve its application for nonprofit and tax-exempt status. Organizers will work to finalize the village's design, search for grants and begin asking for donations once the application has been approved, the Herald reported .

Festival organizers have an option of purchasing 150 acres (60.7 hectares) of farmland in the small, unincorporated community of Dubois. Plans call for building a castle, culinary school, banquet hall, medieval dinner tournament area and meadery.

The Dubois County Tourism Board supports the plan. The Dubois County Commission also gave positive feedback but hasn't officially endorsed the project after hearing about concerns from local residents neighboring the property.

One concerned resident fears that the village will scare away deer from the area, LeBlanc said.

"But the majority have been very positive about it," she said.

The festival draws thousands to the area for a weekend in October. Activities include music performances, theatrical acts, jousting competitions, a masquerade ball, and food and craft booths.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.dcherald.com