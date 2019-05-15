Indiana appeals court won't rehear Lake Monroe logging case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has declined to rehear a couple's lawsuit seeking to stop a neighbor's logging of his private property along Lake Monroe.

Bloomington residents Michael and Linda Cain sued property owner Joe Huff last year regarding his use of shared easements to log portions of his more than 200-acre property along the reservoir that's the primary drinking water source for Bloomington.

The appeals court recently overturned a lower court decision that halted Huff's logging of his property.

The Cains' attorney then asked the appeals court to rehear the lawsuit and change its decision, but The Herald-Times reports that two of the three appellate judges denied that request Monday.

Huff's attorneys are seeking more than $200,000 in damages and $200,000 in attorney fees associated with the lawsuit.

