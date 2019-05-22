Indiana attorney general misconduct decision months away

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A decision is at least five months away on whether Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face disciplinary action from the state Supreme Court on allegations he groped four women during a party.

Lawyers for Hill and the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission met Wednesday with former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, who is hearing the case. They agreed to schedule a possible five-day hearing in late October, with potentially 25 people testifying.

The commission alleges Hill committed professional misconduct by touching the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar. A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who denied wrongdoing .

Hill lawyer James Voyles wouldn't discuss what defense might be presented.