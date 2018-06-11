Indiana gets federal permission for workforce cabinet

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's newly revamped workforce training cabinet has received the green light from U.S. Department of Labor.

A waiver granted last week will allow the Workforce Cabinet to continue receiving millions in federal funding for the job training programs despite the changes Holcomb implemented.

Holcomb and Republican lawmakers overhauled the cabinet's membership this year. But the changes conflicted with federal guidelines, so Holcomb's office requested a waiver in March.

The 21-member Workforce Cabinet is a smaller group with more authority than the state's previous Workforce Innovation Council. Holcomb said it will better react to changes in the economy and meet the needs of employees and employers.

The waiver is approved for two years, starting July 1.