Indiana inks nearly $80M contract for tax-filing upgrade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's tax-filing technology is set for a years-long modernization under a nearly $80 million contract with a Colorado-based company.

The Indiana Department of Revenue will pay Fast Enterprises LLC $77.7 million over the next 10 years to overhaul the state agency's tax administration system and modernize how residents file and pay their taxes.

Indiana's existing system has been in use for more than 25 years.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the company's state contract calls for it to provide Indiana with a new technological infrastructure for tax administration and create a new, state-of-the-art system for filing tax returns, making payments and managing business and individual tax accounts.

The contract calls for the state agency to pay the company through 10 annual payments starting in 2019 and ending in 2028.

