Indiana joins list of states legalizing sports betting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is the latest state to legalize sports gambling.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation Wednesday allowing sports betting and allowing the construction of two new casinos in the state.

Indiana, Montana and Tennessee have legalized sports gambling this year. Six other states did so last year after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed it nationwide.

Indiana's sports wagering could start in September. Gamblers can place bets using mobile devices after registering with an Indiana casino.

The new law also authorizes the Lake Michigan casino in Gary to move to a new site along Interstate 80-94 in that city and establishes the process for the opening of a casino in Terre Haute.